Nothing comes free — not even T-Mobile Tuesdays perks. Funding for that Slurpee you got at 7-Eleven came out of the carrier's marketing budget in one way or another, and you're paying into that pot with your monthly bill. So even if you're not a baseball fan, you'd be throwing money away if you didn't claim T-Mobile's free MLB TV offer while it's up for grabs this week.

As first spotted by /u/CoolerProfessor on Reddit, T-Mobile's free MLB TV offer for the 2025 season is now live in the T-Life app (via Android Authority). But you'll have to be quick if you want to get your money's worth out of your cellular plan — you only have until Tuesday, April 1st at 4:59 a.m. ET to redeem this perk.

How to get free MLB TV on T-Mobile's dime

For this one, you'll need the new T-Life app, which has replaced both T-Mobile Tuesdays and the T-Mobile app as the company's one-stop mobile shop. Head to the Status tab to start, then select the deal at the top of the page. Tap Save to My Stuff, then you'll see the terms of the deal — go ahead and tap Redeem here.

From there, you're taken to a webpage to activate the season pass. You'll need to either sign in with an existing MLB.com account or create a new one, because that's the login info you'll use to get access to game broadcasts on the web or in the app.

Once you've successfully claimed the offer, you'll see a message saying "Your 2025 subscription is now active, thanks to Magenta Status!" But don't worry about the "subscription" phrasing — this doesn't automatically renew like last month's MLS Season Pass deal (which went through Apple TV+), so you don't have to cancel anything to avoid being charged.

MLB.tv is normally $150 per year, so this is a significant perk for baseball fans. And for everyone else, it's still nice to have the option to stream a game or two on a lazy Sunday afternoon. Whether that's enough to make up for T-Mobile's recent price hike is something you'll have to decide on your own.