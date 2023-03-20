T-Mobile customers might want to start planning their lunch or dinner dates on Tuesdays. Or, if those plans get ruined, maybe just pick up a pizza instead. The wireless carrier is boosting its T-Mobile Tuesdays perks program with a couple of benefits that subscribers can take advantage of all week long.

The company has launched its new T-Mobile Dining Rewards program in partnership with Rewards Network — which also powers similar programs for a variety of other brands including American Airlines, Delta, Hilton, JetBlue, Marriott, Shell, and others.

Customers can link their payment cards to the program, then chow down at more than 30,000 locations and receive 5% back on their bill or 6% if they use a T-Mobile Money debit card. On Tuesdays through January 6, 2024, diners get a bonus 5%, meaning they can get a total of up to 11% cash back. From what we've been able to dig up through various terms and conditions, there is no explicit single-purchase cash back limit. The overwhelming majority of the network comprises local restaurants though some lesser-known chains like Kung Fu Tea and Shaking Crab are included.

There are some limits to what's on offer, though: for one, a fair number of restaurants don't operate on Tuesday, so if you're looking to max out your cash back, you'll need to make sure the spot you're looking at is open that day; another is that T-Mobile Dining will only give rebates for some restaurants through online orders only. You can look up participating eateries in your area on the T-Mobile Dining Rewards website.

If you're more in the mood for pizza from Little Caesars, you can hit up the T-Mobile Tuesdays app and grab a coupon for a free Crazy Combo — that's Crazy Bread (parmesan-covered garlic butter breadsticks) with Crazy Sauce (a marinara-type sauce). That's a savings of ~$5 with the purchase of any pizza. The offer, as the press release says, can be saved and redeemed through the app any day of the week.

Funnily enough, one of the first and most popular benefits T-Mobile Tuesdays had back in 2016 was free pizza from Domino's. It turned out that hordes of fans wanted in, overwhelming the fast food chain's capacity to provide for the demand, and led to it suspending participation in Tuesdays (though it has popped back in from time to time).

And if you find yourself missing out on T-Mobile Tuesdays offers you want or just don't want to have to keep coming back every week for the stuff you're really looking for, the app now has customizable notification settings for your favorite types of offers. You can also put down an avatar, name, and birthday for some special benefits.

Last month, T-Mobile Tuesdays offered subscribers a free streaming season pass for Major League Soccer. It's still not immediately clear if it will do the same for MLB.tv this year as it has done in years past.