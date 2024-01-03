Summary T-Mobile is known for its strong network and extensive 5G coverage, making it a top choice for smartphone users.

T-Mobile Tuesdays app offers weekly perks and discounts, including free items like hats and MLB TV subscriptions.

The app will be replaced by a new app called T Life, which will offer more than just perks and exclusive deals, with features like a tracker map and home internet system status.

T-Mobile is a name you can expect in every best phone carrier list. Offering a variety of plans and multi-line discounts, T-Mobile is a strong contender when deciding what carrier to choose from. Maybe the biggest draw for T-Mobile smartphone users is its unparalleled 5G network. After acquiring Sprint in 2020, T-Mobile has built the most extensive 5G coverage map in the US. Earlier this year, T-Mobile announced a new set of Go 5G plans that accompany its uber-popular Magenta plans. In its latest move, T-Mobile is making big changes to its Weekly T-Mobile customer perks app.

T-Mobile Tuesdays is an app that offers its customers perks, discounts, and even free items on a weekly basis. On first reading, it can be hard to associate the word free with a cellular provider, but yes, you read that correctly. The app offers range from a couple of dollars off at Domino's or Dunkin' Donuts to free hats and even a free MLB TV subscription. T-Mobile Tuesdays was initially launched in 2016 and has experienced major changes since its inception. Unfortunately (or fortunately, depending on how you feel about the app), the next auto update to the T-Mobile Tuesdays app will be its last.

Tucked under a $5 burrito coupon in the T-Mobile Tuesdays app was a rather important message for customers. First highlighted by Android Authority, during the next auto-update to the app, T-Mobile Tuesdays will turn into a new app called T Life. Yeah, I'm not sold on the name either. More important than the name is its functionality, and it looks like the new app will do more than just deliver perks. According to T-Mobile, "You'll still be able to score awesome perks and exclusive deals, plus you'll enjoy access to benefits and more ways to connect with what's important."

Fortunately for Metro customers, the new T Life app will continue to be available for both Metro and T-Mobile users. Although the specific release date was not announced, T-Mobile clarified that the move to T Life will be automatically done. The overhaul of T-Mobile Tuesdays should not come as much of a surprise, especially if you have been a longtime user. The app has evolved from offering one-day deals on Tuesdays to weekly, even year-long exclusive deals. The new branding falls more in line with what the app will provide, which will seemingly host all the exclusive perks as well as more benefits and ways to connect.

The T Life announcement did not give us much concrete information, but it did show a sneak peek of the app's layout. The T Life app will be split into three pages: Home, Tuesdays, and Connect. T-Mobile also previewed some cool features we can expect with the new app. The "Global" section gives us a map that links with all T-Mobile SyncUP trackers; another is a page that shows the status of all T-Mobile home internet systems. The new app will be much more than a perks app and will be available during the following T-Mobile Tuesdays auto-update.