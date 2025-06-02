T-Mobile has been doing things differently for some years now, especially after introducing its first Un-carrier movement over a decade ago. The brand really started to think outside the box in order to provide its customers with more value, and even introduced a weekly giveaway event called T-Mobile Tuesdays.

It's been nine years since T-Mobile Tuesdays started, and it looks like the wireless carrier is looking to celebrate in a big way, giving those on T-Mobile and Metro a chance to win huge prizes. Now this isn't like your usual T-Mobile Tuesdays giveaway, with the anniversary event giving eager subscribers a chance to win a huge cash prize, a dream vacation, a car, and more.