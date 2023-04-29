T-Mobile Tuesdays is a fan-favorite rewards program with perks like boosted dining rewards, free season passes to MLB.tv, and as of more recently, Major League Soccer via Apple TV. Some new intelligence is now revealing the carrier's next freebie for its subscribers in time for Military Appreciation Month in May.

Some patriotic-looking hats will reportedly be made available for redemption on May 9 — presumably so that customers will be able to receive and wear them in time for Memorial Day.

The Mobile Report notes from its source that there's a camo texture on the inside of the brim, and the T-Mobile logo itself is decked in colors representative of the American flag. Meanwhile, the adjustment strap of the hat bears the phrase #MobilizeForService.

The hats will be given away at the carrier's stores while supplies last, so if you do want a hat, make sure to carve out some time to visit one. Plus, remember to bring along your family or plan mates: not just every account, but every line is eligible to redeem one of these spiffy caps.

An update to the T-Mobile Tuesdays app in March allowed subscribers to be notified whenever their preferred offer or deal goes live on the app. The app also allows you to set birthdays or an avatar and name for additional perks, which entitles you to more perks and benefits.

Looking back up the swag ledger, in December, the company gave Tuesdays fans a free selfie light ring. Last year, the carrier kicked off Pride Month celebrations with rainbow socks. But not all T-Mobile Tuesdays promotions stand the test of time, such as the three months of Stadia offered back in 2020. Google's dedicated gaming service officially closed its doors in January this year, despite showing promise in its initial days.

The last time T-Mobile gave away hats, The Mobile Report claims, was in 2019.