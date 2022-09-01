The flexibility that eSIM provides is unparalleled. Switching SIMs doesn't have to be an annoying ordeal, and instead of taking out your SIM tool to insert a physical chip, you can download it to your phone like any other app. And the fact that it's now this versatile means that, as long as your phone supports it, switching carriers is easier than ever. So easy that T-Mobile now wants to offer you a free trial of its network, so you can see by yourself if the magenta life is for you or not.

As reported by The Verge, T-Mobile is pushing several new features to facilitate getting as many users as possible to switch to T-Mobile. The first one, and the one you'll probably be interested in the most, is Network Pass. It's a component of the T-Mobile app that takes over from where the Test Drive program left off. It lets you try the T-Mobile network for three months, all for free, on your Android or iOS device. Over those three months, you also get access to unlimited data.

If that three-month trial helps you make up your mind, and you decide that you want to switch to T-Mobile, then another option called Easy Switch can help you quickly switch over from your old carrier and get you all set up. It's all done over eSIM and within the T-Mobile app, so it's easier than ever. Of course, there are many hurdles to overcome when switching carriers, but embracing full eSIM support, and allowing for switching around it, takes a lot of the difficulty out of the process.

The update to the T-Mobile app allowing for these capabilities is currently rolling out to iPhones, while Android users will need to wait, as it'll arrive "soon."