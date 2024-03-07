Summary T-Mobile's new 2.5GHz band aims to boost performance for rural customers with Ultra Capacity 5G service.

Spending $304 million at an auction granted T-Mobile access to expand coverage across 300,000 square miles.

No need for current T-Mobile customers to make changes to access UC 5G service; others can try it with Network Pass on eSim devices.

While there are several mobile service carriers to choose from in the US, the performance you receive after signing on with a provider will depend on your location. If you happen to live in a more rural part of the country, you could experience poor performance or connectivity issues. This means that even if you have plan benefits, such as unlimited data, you may not be able to make the most of them. Now, T-Mobile has acquired a new band to address some of these problems.

T-Mobile has announced that it is now putting a 2.5GHz band it acquired at auction to use, which should give millions of rural customers a performance boost. Specifically, the carrier claims that the expansion will offer its Ultra Capacity (UC) 5G service. T-Mobile defines this as its service that incorporates its mid-band and/or mmWave 5G band. This is a balance of coverage and speed, meaning it can give you Wi-Fi-like performance while connected to 5G.

The carrier is executing its plan after spending $304 million at a Federal Communications Commission auction. This gave it access to 7,000 licenses in counties where 80,000 people reside in rural portions of the US. With these permissions and access to 2.5GHz spectrum, T-Mobile can now extend its coverage across about 300,000 square miles. The carrier also says that it intends to construct new towers in the coming years. If you’re a T-Mobile customer, you don’t need to do anything special with your device to access UC 5G service — if you see the “UC” marker near the top of your display, you are connected to the carrier’s 5G service.

T-Mobile adds that if you are not currently a customer, you can try it with a Network Pass on an unlocked eSim-compatible device. This allows you to tap into the carrier’s service and leverage unlimited data for up to three months. Even if you don’t give T-Mobile a spin, it might be worth considering your carrier options — especially as 5G access expands and you’re already experiencing performance issues.