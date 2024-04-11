Summary The T-Mobile Tuesdays app is now T-Life, offering similar perks with added deals, despite confusion around the rebrand.

Customers have now spotted ads in the T-Life app, clearly labeled as ADVERTISEMENT, for games available on the Play Store.

While these ads are a minor annoyance, using the perks app for ad revenue raises concerns for the future of the program.

When you first signed up with T-Mobile, you no doubt carefully selected the best T-Mobile plan for yourself, perhaps even factoring in the perks and benefits you'd get from T-Mobile Tuesdays. Unfortunately, that app is now gone, but it's been replaced with T-Life, which offers most of the same deals and maybe a few extras. Now, T-Mobile users have to contend with another change, this time involving ads. Sadly, an ad invasion has already reached the new app, but there is some good news.

First spotted by The Mobile Report, T-Mobile clients have discovered a new ad in the Status tab of the T-Life app. For now, it's just one ad, but after the confusing rebrand of T-Mobile Tuesdays and the introduction of Magenta Status perks, many customers were already questioning the direction of the carrier's rewards program in recent weeks.

The ad is clearly labeled with an ADVERTISEMENT badge, and the one people have spotted is for the game Match Collector — tapping it simply opens the game's Play Store page, so it's not particularly invasive. To be fair, the T-Mobile Tuesdays app had been spotted showing ads in the past, so them showing up in T-Life is not completely unprecedented.

T-Mobile has not said why it started with the ads on the T-Life app, but it's still the place to get your perks on Tuesdays, whether you have Magenta Status or not. You would think that being a Magenta Status client wouldn't have to deal with T-Mobile Tuesdays, yet here we are.

Ultimately, it's just a minor annoyance, like most ads on the internet. But to see T-Mobile already using its brand-new perks app — the one meant to entice customers to sign up for service — as a vector for ad revenue does not inspire confidence in the future of the T-Life program. But here's something to look forward to: You could soon hide your location from carriers with Android 15 and quench your thirst for revenge for the ads.