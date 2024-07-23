Summary T-Mobile raised prices by $2 to $5 per line, angering customers who filed complaints with the FCC and the FTC.

Streaming services aren't the only companies raising prices in response to rising costs. We've been hearing rumblings about T-Mobile's plans to increase its prices for a few months. In May, the telecommunication company finally confronted its customers with that unpleasant news, saying both new and old plans would be hit with a price hike between $2 and $5 per line.

The move became controversial from the beginning, with customers claiming that it violated T-Mobile's Price Lock and Un-Contract obligations, which oppose any increase in prices. The unhappy customers filed thousands of complaints with the FCC and FTC. However, PhoneArena reports that the customers are now taking T-Mobile to court for its recent move.

Impacted customers say T-Mobile has violated its Un-Contract guarantee

The class action lawsuit filed against T-Mobile argues that customers were moved to more expensive plans despite the company's pledge not to implement any price hikes on some legacy plans. The lawsuit represents customers from Georgia, Nevada, Pennsylvania, and New Jersey who were on ONE, Simple-Choice plan, Magenta, Magenta Max, Magenta 55 +, Magenta Amplified, or Magenta Military plan.

The customers, deeply dissatisfied with T-Mobile's actions, have made it clear that they will not relent until the company is held accountable. T-Mobile is accused of violating the Consumer Protection Law, New Jersey's Consumer Fraud Act, and the Pennsylvania Unfair Trade Practices Law (via Android Authority).

After exhausting all other options, the customers took T-Mobile to court, demanding a jury trial and injunctive relief. They are determined to make the telecommunication firm abandon its recent price hike on legacy plans, which T-Mobile claims are due to rising costs and the current rates are actually fair.

It remains to be seen if the court verdict forces T-Mobile to reinstate its older plans. So far, the National Advertising Division (NAD) is the only agency that has taken a stance against T-Mobile, requesting the firm to stop advertising the "Price Lock" policy.