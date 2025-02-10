Summary T-Mobile's Starlink Direct-to-Cell beta is now open to everyone in the US, including Verizon and AT&T customers. This expands access from its initial limited rollout to T-Mobile subscribers and Pixel 9 users.

The service works with most smartphones from the last four years, automatically connecting when out of cell tower range.

The service is free to try out until July. Post July, T-Mobile users on Go5G plans will enjoy continued free access, while other T-Mobile plan holders can add it for $15/month. Verizon and AT&T customers can continue using the service for $20/month after the trial.

T-Mobile began accepting early beta applications for its Starlink-powered direct-to-cell service back in December. The beta started opening up for T-Mobile Pixel 9 users late in January, and now, as part of a surprising Super Bowl commercial, the carrier giant has announced that it is opening up Direct-to-Cell for "absolutely everyone" in the US. That includes Verizon and AT&T customers too.

Previously limited to T-Mobile customers with a postpaid voice plan and/or those with business and first responder accounts, the service is now accessible to all, and it isn't exclusive to some flagship devices (via GSMArena). The service "works on most smartphones from the last four years," wrote T-Mobile, indicating that your phone doesn't likely need dedicated satellite connectivity support to be able to gain direct-to-cell functionality. Starlink, on the other hand, suggests that the service should work just fine on all existing LTE phones in areas where you can see the sky.

Those who join the beta now will unlock direct-to-cell texting, complete with group text and reaction support. Data and voice calls are reportedly coming later this year. Additionally, the beta will also unlock access to Wireless Emergency Alerts (WEA) for all enrolled users when they're in a coverage dead zone.

The beauty of the service is its simplicity: users don’t need to do anything out of the ordinary. When a user’s cell phone gets out of range of a cell tower, the phone automatically connects to the T-Mobile Starlink network. No need to manually connect.

Enjoy free satellite connectivity until July

The beta service is currently free for all until July, after which, T-Mobile Starlink will only be free for T-Mobile's Go5G plans, including the Go5G Business Next plan for business customers and for first responder agencies on T-Priority plans.

Other T-Mobile plan holders will be able to add the direct-to-cell service as an add-on for $15 per month, per line. If you think you're going to utilize the service, registering within the month of February can help you secure the add-on $10 per month, per line, as part of an 'Early Adopter Discount.'

Lastly, those on AT&T and Verizon's networks will be able to continue enjoying direct-to-cell post July, but only after shelling out $20 per month, per line for the add-on. For what it's worth, Verizon customers might want to hold off paying the premium fee, considering that the New York City-based carrier is also working on satellite connectivity solutions alongside Skylo — expected to debut sometime this fall.

AT&T, on the other hand, is working with AST SpaceMobile, but the scale of its progress is currently unclear.

If you're looking to register, note that the carrier has a beta registration website for consumers, and a separate one for businesses, and first responder agencies.