Summary T-Mobile is launching a beta program for its Starlink satellite cell service, aiming to eliminate dead zones across the US.

The program is free for all T-Mobile postpaid voice plan customers with compatible devices, including businesses and first responders.

Initial beta testing will focus on direct-to-cell texting, with voice and data features coming later.

T-Mobile's Starlink satellite cell service gained temporary FCC approval back in October for use during unprecedented emergency situations, like Hurricane Helene and Hurricane Milton. Fast-forward to late-November, and the service gained the FCC's final stamp of approval, laying down the pathway for the eventual elimination of coverage dead zones.

Now, less than a month later, the carrier is already looking for users to join its 'T-Mobile Starlink' beta program.

The carrier announced the beta program in a new blog post, highlighting that it is open and free for all T-Mobile customers with a postpaid voice plan and a compatible device, including those with business and first responder accounts. It's worth noting that T-Mobile will give priority beta access to first responders, but regular users who sign up early should likely be able to make it onto the first wave of beta users.

According to T-Mobile, when fully operational, its service with Starlink will cover over 500,000 square miles across the US, including some ocean expanses that can't be reached with regular cell towers.

Here's how you can sign up now

The carrier has a beta registration website for consumers, and a separate one for businesses, and first responder agencies. The registration process for the former is simple, though it does require you to verify your T-Mobile phone number, so you can't just sign up on someone else's behalf, for instance. You'll also need to enter your name and a valid email address on the registration page.

Once you're done signing up, the webpage will indicate that it has received your registration request, and that you'll be contacted when T-Mobile Starlink is available. Additionally, you'll also receive an email confirming your interest in joining the beta program.

Hi, Thank you for registering for the T-Mobile Starlink beta test using the phone number ending in XXXX. If selected, you’ll be one of the first to experience T-Mobile Starlink satellite-powered text messaging. We’re excited to have you on board for this unique opportunity. Hang tight! We’ll reach out to you in the coming months prior to the beta test on next steps and how to get set up. To participate, you’ll need a satellite-optimized phone. Visit t-mobile.com/satellite for the latest updates. Get ready to experience coverage beyond! Thank you, Your T-Mobile Team

The email indicates that the program won't be ready within 2024, though users should be able to begin participating in the "coming months" — likely in Q1, 2025. Further, those selected for the beta program can expect additional information on how to get started before the program goes live.

As part of the early beta test, participants will unlock direct-to-cell texting, with "voice and data coming in the future." The carrier also highlighted that unlike other satellite messaging services, T-Mobile users wouldn't have to "hold their phone up to search for a signal," allowing users to send and received messages just like regular texts.