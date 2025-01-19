T-Mobile and Starlink are working together to bring satellite internet services to mobile devices in the US and are looking for users to test the service. To be part of the beta testing program, you'll need access to a cellular phone that has satellite capabilities. At this time, the trial supports text messaging. Voice and data will be available in the future. While the program is open to postpaid wireless customers and T-Mobile's business customers, the company says it's prioritizing access to first responders. Here's how to become a beta tester.

Everything you need to know about the beta program

The two companies are working together to eliminate cellular dead zones by bringing direct-to-cell satellite service to 500,000 miles of land across the country where cell towers aren't available.

T-Mobile says this experience will be more user-friendly than similar services, as the satellite constellation is designed to integrate with the telecommunications provider's terrestrial network. The beta program will require users to provide feedback. According to T-Mobile's website, users who participate in the program can access satellite-powered messaging at no additional cost.

While the beta program is free, the service will have a cost when it becomes available to the public. Specifics on pricing aren't available at this time, but the company says it will share that information when it launches it sometime in 2025.

T-Mobile is Starlink's American partner. The satellite internet company is working with other providers around the world to bring similar services to their respective countries.

How wireless consumers can be part of the program

Go to T-Mobile's website. Click Register now. Enter your first and last name, along with your email and phone number. Click Verify. T-Mobile sends a one-time verification code to your device. Enter that code on the website and click Confirm. Click Submit to complete the process.

How business customers and first responders can apply

Go to T-Mobile's website. Click Register now. A pop-up window appears. Enter your first and last name, business phone number and email, ZIP code, company name, and title. Select the checkbox to agree to the user agreement. Click Submit.

T-Mobile will let you know if you're accepted

T-Mobile says there are "limited" spots for the beta program, which means everyone who registers won't be part of the program, which users say began this week. The company is acting on a first-come, first-served basis and says it will expand the beta program afater it launches more satellites. According to a January 10 post on X from SpaceX, there are 400 direct-to-cell satellites in orbit.

T-Mobile says it will provide updates to users after they register. Anyone accepted into the beta program will receive a notification with all the needed details.

"Satellite coverage will work almost everywhere in the US where traditional cell towers cannot provide coverage," the provider states on its website. "Our partner SpaceX is launching satellites at a historic pace, and each new launch will make the service better."

T-Mobile customers in an area without cellular service will see their device automatically connected to Starlink's network. When connected, the device will say T-Mobile SpaceX in the upper-left corner of the screen. Beta users won't be able to select the network if other cellular connections are available at the time.

Devices eligible for the beta testing program

According to T-Mobile's website, the following devices are eligible:

Samsung Galaxy Z Flip 6 5G

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 6 5G

Samsung Galaxy S24 5G

Samsung Galaxy S24 Plus 5G

Samsung Galaxy S24 Ultra 5G

These devices need access to Android 15 or newer. At this time, the program is not available to iPhone users. The provider's website indicates the beta program will start with select devices before the company expands it to more people.

Sending text messages under the beta program

When connected, you can send a text message the same way you normally would. However, T-Mobile warns the process "may take longer than normal." Users in the beta program can't share picture and video messages.

To connect to emergency services, enter 911 in the recipient field and type your message in the text box. Your location is automatically shared with first responders. If you call emergency services while connected to the beta program, your device looks for an available network. If no network is available, you're connected to Starlink's satellite emergency messaging service, T-Mobile states on its website.

How to share your location one-time only on Android

Open Google Messages. Select a new or existing message thread. Tap the + symbol. Tap the Location symbol. A one-time location URL is shared with the person receiving the message.

Accessing more than satellite-powered phones

T-Mobile and Starlink tell users that as long as they can see the sky, they can get service. But how does that work? According to these two companies, it's helpful to think of the process as accessing a cellphone tower in space. The program has limitations, which is a general theme when it comes to satellite access on Android-powered phones. However, the shortcoming doesn't discount other great features Android devices offer. If you're looking for a new device, this list might be helpful.