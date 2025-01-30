Summary T-Mobile has been testing its Starlink satellite service.

The beta is now branching out to more phones, including Google's Pixel 9.

Pixel 9 Pro and 9 Pro XL users are now included in the beta and will be able to use satellite messaging.

It's kind of hard to believe, but just a few years back, T-Mobile and SpaceX announced its partnership to bring satellite service to the masses. While the wireless carrier has been testing the service in various scenarios, more recently making it available during the California wildfires, it appears that the beta is now opening up to more people, as Pixel 9 owners are now being alerted that they are eligible for the program.

Sign up now to experience the future

Those that have signed up for the beta program with a Pixel 9 may have noticed a message from T-Mobile, letting them know that they are part of the carrier's Starlink beta program. The message shares that users that are in the program can now message from "virtually anywhere," with the only requirement being that you have the proper hardware and all your software is up-to-date.

Just in case you aren't all that familiar with how this all works, T-Mobile also includes a link that will provide more details about the service. We also have a pretty good and easy to follow guide on how to get this setup on your Pixel 9. It's unclear just how many people are being let into the program at this point, but some on our team have seen the message, and there have been reports online from users as well.

While T-Mobile doesn't have a definitive list of supported phones, it appears that for now, it's choosing to support higher end models like the Samsung Galaxy Z Fold and Flip 6, the Galaxy S24 series, and now the iPhone with its iOS 18.3 update. If you're curious to give this a try, we encourage you to sign up for the beta. Or if you want to just ride it out, that's fine too.

Eventually, this service will be available on all compatible phones and will provide coverage in areas where it was never thought possible. For most, this is going to be a lifesaver, because there are a lot of areas that aren't covered once you head out of the city. Furthermore, in the case of emergencies, cellular towers could go down, and satellites could be a great alternative way to stay in contact.