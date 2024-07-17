Summary T-Mobile dominates the competition with the fastest speeds and highest user ratings in the latest independent carrier study from Ookla.

Despite past struggles, T-Mobile's strategic moves and network improvements have made it a wireless powerhouse.

Recent controversial decisions have put T-Mobile in the spotlight, but its market dominance allows it to dictate its own path.

A decade ago, the wireless landscape was quite different, with AT&T and Verizon dominating when it came to subscriber count, performance, and coverage. T-Mobile was in the mix, but it was struggling as a company, and something needed to be done. In March 2013, then CEO John Legere promised change, and the brand's first Un-carrier campaign was launched. And for the first time in a long time, it gave customers a real reason to switch and at the same time put the other wireless carriers on notice.

T-Mobile would continue its Un-carrier events for years to come, changing the wireless landscape for the better, while also creating a brand that customers could really trust. Naturally, T-Mobile would use this new business to build a stronger network, and over time, it purchased spectrum when it could, to bolster its resources. So it really came as no surprise when we reported last month that T-Mobile was the most dominant when it came to network speeds, blowing AT&T and Verizon out of the water.

T-Mobile dominates the competition

Today, Ookla's Speedtest Connectivity report went live, sharing details about the current state of the wireless industry. Perhaps the juiciest bit of information from this report is that, yes, T-Mobile is the best phone carrier delivering the "fastest speeds, best consistency, and top user ratings." As you can imagine, this is quite impressive, considering that ten years ago, T-Mobile was in rough shape and wasn't even considered a threat by its competitors. Now the report states that the competitors are now the ones "playing catch up."

Of course, Verizon and AT&T aren't resting on their laurels here, and are working to make improvements. But these changes probably won't come overnight. As far as other interesting tidbits, the report shows the variances when it comes to mobile internet speeds, with Illinois offering some of the best consistent median speeds across the state coming in at over 160Mbps, while Alaska offered some of the worst, with a median speed of around 42Mbps.

And if you want the fastest connection, you'll want to head to Pittsburgh, where median speeds top out at around 321Mbps. AT&T was a winner in one area though, with its fiber internet service trouncing the competition with the fastest speeds and most consistent service. And while we love that T-Mobile has turned the tables on the competition here, we know that not all is great in the world of Magenta. Under the leadership of Mike Sievert, the company has accomplished great things, and seen record profits, but it has also made some questionable decisions in the past year.

The most recent being its price hikes for its plans, and a new policy change that will make it harder for folks to upgrade their hardware. Of course, these changes have brought a firestorm to the wireless carrier's front door, and sadly, we've had to watch it all — seeing the hero become the villain. But maybe the brand doesn't care anymore. While it used to be one of the smallest major carriers, it has now grown to become the second largest, thanks to the acquisition of US Celluar, Mint, and others. And this recent report proves that it's the best, which means, it can really do what it wants as long as people keep paying them for it.