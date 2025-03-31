Summary Settlement checks for the 2021 T-Mobile breach will start shipping out in April 2025.

The $350 million settlement will be distributed to affected customers with varying payments.

Most customers will see just $25. But those in California will get a little more at $100.

T-Mobile doesn't have the best track record when it comes to data security. Over the past decade, there have been a number of high-profile incidents that really have to make you wonder what in the world T-Mobile is doing, or not doing in many cases, in order for these types of breaches to occur so frequently.

Back in March, we received news that payments would finally be going out to those affected by the T-Mobile breach that occurred in 2021. In fact, it was such a big deal that the wireless carrier is still being sued to this day in order to get it on track to provide better action when a data breach occurs.

While that's a whole different story, Android Headlines took to the web to remind people that settlement checks for the 2021 incident will start going out starting in April 2025. T-Mobile agreed to pay $350 million for its class action settlement, but denied any wrongdoing in relation to the incident.

What you're most likely going to see

While the number seems like a huge amount, we have to remember that this $350 million is being divided with millions of customers, and there are also varying amounts of payments that will be made. It goes without saying, but you will need to have been a T-Mobile customer that was affected by the breach in order to qualify for the settlement payment.

You should have received a notice a while back if this is the case. And if you're unsure and need to find out, you can always head to this FAQ in order to find out whether you're a part of it. For most, if you haven't filed any additional claims or shown evidence of the impact of the data breach, you're most likely going to see a small sum in the amount of just $25.

Those in California will likely see a little more, with the amount coming in at $100. Those that have filed additional documents and spent considerable amounts in order to protect their identity after that breach will be compensated the most, with the settlement offering up to $25,000.

Of course, the important thing here is to protect your identity at all costs. There's no telling what can happen when a bad actor has your personal information. The settlement website does provide some details about how you can get support through Pango if you're curious. Just be sure to keep an eye out in the mail as you'll be seeing more activity around this incident in the coming months.