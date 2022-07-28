It's specs are nothing to sneeze at for the price, though the screen isn't very sharp for the size

T-Mobile's first-party REVVL and REVVLRY phones have been some of the most affordable options that subscribers have been able to purchase from the carrier. Following up on the REVVL 4 series in 2020 and last year's REVVL V, the carrier today unveiled the REVVL 6 series at prices that bargain-hunters simply can't afford to miss.

They are typically rebranded models from companies like Motorola and TCL, but T-Mobile says this new one actually had Google's input "from the very beginning." The two phones may not pack the very highest-end specs, but they don't have sky-high prices, either.

Left: the REVVL 6 5G. Right: the REVVL 6 Pro 5G.

The REVVL 6 Pro 5G features a 6.82-inch "HD+" display. That's a needlessly complicated way of saying it has a stunningly big 720P display. Given its very sizable chin, that means that the phone's dimensions are large, even by 2022 standards — it's actually bigger than the Galaxy S22 Ultra, if you can believe that. Paired with that 1640x720 resolution, expect to see some huge pixels.

Its massive 5,000mAh can be topped up with a wireless charger — something that's basically unheard of in the sub-$250 price bracket. It has four rear-facing cameras, and two of them you might actually use. You might be surprised to see 128GB of storage, paired with a more restrained 4GB of RAM. Powering it all is the economical but likely capable MediaTek Dimensity 700 chip, which should let you do a little more than just browse the web or check emails.

REVVL 6 Pro 5G REVVL 6 5G Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 700 MediaTek Dimensity 700 Display 6.82" HD+ 6.52" HD+ RAM 4GB 6GB Storage 128GB 64GB Battery 5000mAh (15W charging) 4500mAh (15W charging) Rear cameras 50MP (main) + 5MP (ultrawide) + 2MP (depth) + 2MP (macro) 13MP (main) + 2MP (depth) + 2MP (macro) Front cameras 5MP 5MP Dimensions 173.92 x 78.8 x 8.99 mm 166.61 x 76.42 x 8.76 mm Misc. Face unlock, fingerprint sensor, USB Type-C Face unlock, fingerprint sensor, USB Type-C Colors Dark Shadow China Blue Price $220 at T-Mobile $170 at T-Mobile

Meanwhile, the REVVL 6 5G features a more manageable 6.52-inch HD+ display, with triple rear cameras (just one sounds useful here) and a reasonably large 4,500 mAh battery. The lack of the "Pro" suffix in its name doesn't translate to a downgrade in the processor, thankfully, meaning both devices are powered by the same Dimensity 700 chip, though this model does only come with 64GB of storage.

Both phones have fingerprint sensors (seemingly built into the power button), and some kind of face unlock mechanism, presumably using the front-facing camera. Both models have the 5G connectivity that no new phone can launch without, limited to the sub-6GHz bands that actually matter.

T-Mobile's Google collaboration we mentioned above carries other benefits, too. Customers get access to exclusive Google One Storage plans starting at $5 per month, a $10 discount on YouTube TV each month for a year, 3 months of free YouTube Premium, and more.

Aside from offering what sounds like a decent hardware value, the two handsets also come with a two-year warranty. On their own, the REVVL 6 Pro 5G and the REVVL 6 5G will cost you $220 and $170, respectively, but new and existing customers can get them for "free" with 24 monthly bill credits when adding a line. Both models will be available exclusively at T-Mobile and Metro by T-Mobile starting August 4.