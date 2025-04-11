Summary T-Mobile is facing backlash over a $0.50 fee increase per phone line.

Many users feel nickel-and-dimed as the fee adds up with other changes.

Customer frustration leads to cancellations, with some moving to rival MVNOs.

So much for the un-carrier. T-Mobile customers across the country are left feeling slighted again as the telecoms giant takes another small-but-real slice of the pie with a $0.50 bill increase per phone line. Described as a "Regulatory Programs & Telco Recovery Fee," the upcharge applies even to some T-Mobile plans not previously subject to fees. Predictably, social media users are up in arms, with some longstanding T-Mobile subscribers giving in to the war of attrition and canceling their once-beloved plans (The Mobile Report on Reddit via PhoneArena).

It's understandable that a company might need to adjust prices periodically to keep up with shifting regulations. To many longtime T-Mobile customers, though, this feels like just another way to nickel-and-dime users by passing on operational costs — the things our actual subscription costs should pay for — to the end user. ​​​​​​