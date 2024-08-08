Summary T-Mobile's Revvl smartphones are budget-friendly but the latest model, Revvl 7 Pro, is facing an unexpected recall.

The recall appears to be related to maintaining "high-quality standards," and all inventory must be returned by August 14.

Customers who have already purchased the Revvl 7 Pro have been left in the dark, so it's important to reach out to T-Mobile for more information.

T-Mobile's Revvl is the mobile communication service's own line of affordable and mid-range smartphones, which first entered the market back in 2017. These devices, which are designed to be budget-friendly, don't skip out on essential features, making them a worthy choice for consumers looking for reliable devices without having to spend a ton.

As part of the Revvl series, T-Mobile announced the Revvl 7 Pro earlier this year in May, and the smartphone became available in the subsequent month. For $250, the device offers a big 6.78-inch AMOLED display, a headphone jack, and a decent 5,000mAh battery, alongside a quad rear camera setup, marking slight improvements over its predecessor — the Revvl 6 Pro and 6 Pro 5G.

The promising start the device had gotten off to appears to now be taking an unexpected turn. According to an internal T-Mobile memo obtained by TMO Report (via Android Authority), the carrier is issuing a recall on Revvl 7 Pro devices currently stocked up as inventory and demo devices in stores. While the carrier's memo does not mention a specific reason for the recall, it does suggest that it is related to maintaining "high-quality standards."

The memo demands the return of all inventory must be completed by Wednesday, August 14, with reimbursements promised to the seller. It's worth noting, however, that the memo doesn't make a mention of customers who have already purchased the device.

Buyers left in the dark

TMO Report suggests that the memo it obtained was separately confirmed to be accurate by T-Mobile employees, and while the one seen in the image above was sent specifically to a Metro by T-Mobile Premium Retailer, the report indicates that the same memo was sent to all stores carrying the device. The recall likely extends to T-Mobile itself, considering the device is no longer listed for sale on the carrier's website.

Customers have been left in the dark about the recall, with no indication of any Revvl 7 Pro owner being contacted and informed about sending their device back. Considering that the issue with these devices is serious enough to call for an inventory-wide recall and can't be fixed with a simple OTA update, it is imperative for the carrier to reach out to customers and provide additional context with subsequent steps to be taken.

It is likely that phase one of the returns involves recalling all in-stock inventory so that no more potential customers can get their hands on the faulty devices. Once all devices have been returned (August 14), it is likely that T-Mobile will begin sending out notices to buyers.

If you've already bought the Revvl 7 Pro and are experiencing issues with it (or even if you're not), it might be wise to reach out to T-Mobile directly and inquire about the situation.