Key Takeaways T-Mobile could be phasing out its original app in favor of T-Life.

Users can no longer download the T-Mobile app from the Google Play Store.

The old app can still be used, but new subscribers will have to download the T-Life app.

T-Mobile has had a pretty wild year, making lots of changes, and even a few missteps that have landed it in hot water. Of course, while it used to be the darling of the wireless industry with its aggressive "Un-carrier" campaigns, the brand's cooled down quite a bit since, with some even calling out the wireless carrier as a villain. With that said, for the past year, T-Mobile has been running two different apps for its brand, with T-Mobile and T-Life being available side by side.

It looks like the brand is finally ready to wind down its original app, moving customers over to the new one. The news comes from The Mobile Report, which first spotted that the T-Mobile app has now been removed from the Google Play Store, with the T-Life app being the only available option. Of course, this is just one more step for the wireless carrier as it slowly sheds its former skin and looks to start fresh, just in time for the new year.

Same old app just a new name

If you're still using the old T-Mobile app, you will still be able to use it for the time being. But those that are just starting with the carrier will need to use the T-Life app in order to get things done. This is especially the case if you're looking to manage your account or get in on some sweet freebies on T-Mobile Tuesdays promotions.

Just to be clear, there doesn't seem to be any official communication from T-Mobile about this move. And as mentioned before, the old app is still working fine, so there's no need for users to make an immediate change. But if you're someone that's a little concerned about this change, we recommend downloading the T-Life right now so you can take your time when moving over.

The T-Life app will have all the features you're used to from the old app, so it should be an easy transition. And just in case you need some help with T-Life, you can always look over the official support page which will provide details about the app and how to install it. Again, take your time for now as there's been no official word that the T-Mobile app is shutting down.