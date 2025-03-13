Summary T-Mobile is increasing prices starting on April 2, 2025.

The change affects customers not previously impacted.

T-Mobile will send out a text message or email to those affected.

We knew that a price increase was coming thanks to an early report about T-Mobile's plans to increase pricing sometime this week, but we didn't expect it to be so quick to make these changes. The wireless carrier has now dropped a page on its website that provides all the details, sharing that the increase is coming on April 2, 2025.

We knew it was coming but it still hurts

With just a few weeks to prepare, it's important to find out whether you'll be affected and how much of a change you should expect to see. While you might be scratching your head about another price increase in less than a year, it's important to note that this isn't something completely new, but a continuation of the process that started last year and affected only some customers then.

This new update from T-Mobile will raise plan prices for the rest of the customers that weren't affected by the previous change, according to PhoneArena. T-Mobile doesn't really offer any reasons for why this is happening expect stating "rising costs", letting folks know that some older plans will see this change and that those affected will be notified via email or text message.

Everything else seems to be staying the same for now, so whatever perks or credits that you're receiving from T-Mobile at the moment, that won't change, and it will continue as is. For those wondering about the Un-contract Promise, T-Mobile also shares that you are welcome to leave the carrier, and it will pay out the final month's recurring charges.

For the most part, many will be able to compare the new prices with some of the plans being offered by competitors to see whether T-Mobile is still a good fit for them. Of course, you always have the option of going with an MVNO as well, which should be cheaper. Again, these changes will occur on April 2, 2025. If you're affected, let us know in the comments and what you plan to do.