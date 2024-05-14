Carriers are a necessity in the modern world. Everyone has a phone, and many have great smartphones, and you need a carrier to get service. There are several great carriers, and one of the best is T-Mobile. However, not everyone is a fan of T-Mobile's service and may want to move on. If you want to keep your phone number when you switch to another carrier, get T-Mobile to release your phone number.

What is involved in the port-out process?

Porting out means transferring to another carrier and taking your number with you instead of getting a new number. To take your number, you'll need your current carrier to release it to your new carrier. Get a port-out PIN from T-Mobile and give it to your new carrier so that they can take over service to your phone number. They may need information, such as your account number or address, to verify your identity before they issue a PIN. This number transfer process could take as little as a couple of minutes to as long as a few days.

This process applies to cellphone and landline numbers as well as to Android and Apple iPhone devices. It's rare that you can't port out, but you should check your eligibility if your carrier does not have a transfer agreement with T-Mobile.

You could lose some data when transferring service. Back up your text messages, voicemails, and contacts before porting out.

How to get a port-out PIN from T-Mobile

Due to account permissions, only the primary account holder for your T-Mobile account can generate a port-out PIN. There are two ways to request a port-out PIN: the T-Mobile app and the T-Mobile website. Let's start with how to get a PIN from the app.

Launch the T-Mobile app on your mobile device. If you aren't logged in, do so. Select Account. Select Profile Settings. Select Line Settings. Select Request a transfer PIN. Follow the on-screen instructions to get your PIN.

If you want to use the T-Mobile website, here's how.

Go to T-Mobile.com and log in. Select your name or My Account in the upper-right corner, whichever appears. Select Profile. Select Line Settings. Select Request a transfer PIN. Select Get a transfer PIN. Follow the on-screen instructions to get your PIN.

If you have issues with either of these processes, go to a T-Mobile store and ask someone to help complete the process.

What's next?

Now that you have your port-out PIN, it's time to use it. Your new service provider needs the port-out PIN, so provide the PIN to them. Even if you get your port-out PIN before your new SIM card or new phone, wait until you get your new SIM card so that you don't lose service and hotspot access. Then, it takes some time for T-Mobile to release your mobile number to your new carrier. This could take a couple of minutes or a few days. Your results may vary. To check the progress, call T-Mobile customer care at 1-877-789-3106. When this process is complete, you will have your phone number with your new carrier.

Remember to handle your T-Mobile account when this process is complete, and you port into your new account. If you're on a contract, you may pay early termination fees, which vary depending on if you're on a prepaid or postpaid account. If you bought a new device through T-Mobile that is not paid off, you must pay off the device. Also, make sure to address your new account. Complete any trade-ins so that you don't pay more for a new mobile phone.

Port out with ease

T-Mobile is a great carrier, but the grass may be greener elsewhere. If you decide to leave, you'll need a port-out PIN from T-Mobile, which is easy to get. When the transfer process is complete and you're set up with your new service, protect yourself from a SIM swap attack.