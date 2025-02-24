Summary T-Mobile introduces new Essentials First Responder and Military plans.

They offer around $250 in annual savings compared to AT&T's plan for first responders.

Plans provide unlimited talk, text, and data.

First responders and the military often receive perks for their honorable roles. There's usually a separate tier or set of criteria for said groups, where they enjoy their much-deserved benefits that aren't available to the public. T-Mobile is one such company that offers these perks; it has been delivering dedicated plans specially designed for these groups.

According to a company press release, today, T-Mobile expanded its collection with two such plans: the Essentials First Responder and the Essentials Military. The carrier promises "essential connectivity and the best price for their families" via the newly added plans. Both plans are available now.

Around $250 in annual savings

The carrier claims it's offering the best price for families of first responders and the military compared to its biggest competitors, AT&T and Verizon. The new Essentials plan offers a $90 per month fee for a family of three. This fee includes taxes and all sorts of fees and is applicable when Autopay is enabled.

According to the math T-Mobile did, this is around 20% in savings each month, which translates to $250 in annual savings. These savings are calculated against AT&T's version of a dedicated plan for first responders and the military, FirstNet Unlimited.

The new T-Mobile Essentials plans are unlimited, too. Users get unlimited talk time, text, and data in more than 200 countries worldwide. Plus, Essentials users with Magenta Status enjoy a few additional perks, such as discounts on select hotels, car rentals, concerts, and movie tickets.

There's also something for verified first responder customers. For $7.50 a month, they can add T-Priority to their plan, which is a low-latency, high-speed plan specifically designed for such jobs.

The new Essentials plan is offered on top of T-Mobile's existing plans for first responders and the military, such as the Go5G, which is further divided into multiple tiers for maximum flexibility: Go5G Next and Go5G Plus.

The carrier claims no other competitor is offering specialized plans like it is. But looking at a recent report that crowns all three top carriers, AT&T, Verizon, and T-Mobile, as the best carrier in the US, this claim could also just be another way of artfully phrasing things.