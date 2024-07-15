Summary A report says T-Mobile will remove the 30-day enrollment restriction for its P360 device protection plan.

Currently, insurance is only offered during the first 30 days after purchasing a phone. This move is expected to change that as soon as July 16.

P360 covers lost/stolen devices, accidental damage, hardware problems, with unlimited screen protector replacements.

Mobile network T-Mobile has been in the news a lot lately, and not necessarily for good reasons. The company recently raised prices for most of its plans and was (sort of) involved in a data breach. Amid this wave of bad news, T-Mobile is attempting to make amends with its customers. According to a new report, T-Mobile plans to allow customers to sign up for its Protection 360 (P360) device insurance program even if they miss the 30-day window.

Until now, T-Mobile customers have had a 30-day window to enroll in the P360 device insurance program after purchasing their device. This plan provides extra protection for a small additional cost, giving customers peace of mind. However, according to information obtained by The Mobile Report, T-Mobile may soon remove the 30-day enrollment restriction for the P360 program, and the change could take effect as early as tomorrow, July 16 (via Android Authority).

If, or rather when, the 30-day enrollment restriction is removed, T-Mobile customers will be able to sign up for the P360 device protection plan regardless of when they purchased their device. While the terms and conditions of the new plan aren't official yet, customers will likely need to bring their device in for inspection before being enrolled in the program, similar to how the service currently works.

T-Mobile P360 is a great way to protect your smartphone

For those unfamiliar, T-Mobile's P360 is an excellent way to protect your device. The plan covers a range of issues, including lost or stolen devices, accidental damage, and hardware problems, even after the warranty expires. Additionally, T-Mobile offers unlimited screen protector replacements for customers who enroll in the P360 plan. Depending on your device, the cost of the protection plan typically ranges from $2 to $7 per month.

With people keeping their smartphones for longer and not upgrading every year, adding a protection plan makes the most sense, since most manufacturers only offer a one-year limited warranty — and that doesn't cover theft or accidental damage. T-Mobile's P360 offers an easier way to safeguard your device. If you're a T-Mobile customer, you will soon be able to sign up for this protection plan even if you missed the initial window when you purchased your phone.