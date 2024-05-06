Summary T-Mobile's "Keep and Switch" promo now offers up to $800 credit for new Samsung and Motorola phones.

Older iPhones and Google Pixels are no longer eligible for the deal.

T-Mobile's recent acquisition of Mint Mobile hints at potential growth and fewer consumer options.

Depending on where you purchased your most recent phone, you could still have a hefty ongoing bill to pay. This may especially be the case if you wanted to invest in a flagship, but needed to opt for a long-term payment plan to get it as soon as it launched. In some cases, this type of arrangement prevents customers from leaving their mobile carrier – limiting contracts and back payments can make it challenging. However, T-Mobile has been trying to cut out the middle man with its “Keep and Switch” promotion for years. Now, it has updated its list of eligible phones, which may free you from stipulations linked to your new device.

Related Best phone carriers in 2024 There are a ton of plans to choose from, but the best network mostly comes down to coverage in your area

As noted on the official T-Mobile website, those who have a new Samsung Galaxy S24 series device, a 2023 Motorola Razr, or Razr+ (2023) are now eligible to cash in on the “Keep and Switch” promotion (via The Mobile Report). The Motorola Edge 2021, Motorola Edge 2022, and Motorola Edge+ (2022) have also been added to the list. If you choose to take advantage of the deal, the company will give you up to an $800 credit to go toward the repayment of your qualifying device. In turn, you’re expected to switch carriers and hop on the T-Mobile bandwagon.

What to know about T-Mobile's 'Keep and Switch'

There is a bit of fine print worth mentioning before jumping ship, however. For instance, the “Keep and Switch” promotion is limited to only certain phone models. In fact, T-Mobile has removed some older devices from its list of qualifying phones. These include Apple’s iPhone 6s, 6s Plus, 7, 7 Plus, 8, 8 Plus, X, XR, XS, XS Max, 11, 11 Pro, and 11 Pro Max, SE (2020), as well as Google’s original Pixel, Pixel XL, Pixel 2, Pixel 2 XL, Pixel 3, Pixel 3 XL, Pixel 4, and Pixel 4 XL. The Samsung Galaxy S8, S8+, S9, S9+, S10, S10e, S10+, Note 8, 9, 10, 10+, and Z Flip 5G are also no longer eligible.

As T-Mobile looks to grow its customer base, it seems intent on expanding as a company as well. Recently, the carrier completed its acquisition of former competitor, Mint Mobile. It’s hard to believe this will be the last time it expands, and further acquisitions could mean fewer options for consumers.