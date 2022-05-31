Customers in the East Coast are having trouble placing calls, receiving or sending texts, and connecting to data

T-Mobile subscribers are reporting issues with service and connectivity today, starting around 12:30 PM ET. Reports at venues such as Twitter, Reddit, and Downdetector indicate the outage might be geographically widespread across the East Coast, though not all customers are affected, problems may be intermittent, and the cause of the issue is uncertain.

Reports of an outage started to spike at around 12:15, with customers having general connectivity issues and anecdotal reports of problems with placing calls, recieving/sending text messages, and issues with data connectivity. I can confirm problems placing calls as a T-Mobile subscriber in Massachusetts. Locations of those affected in reports include New York City, Boston, and Washington DC. A map of reports on Downdetector indicates the problem may be localized to the northeast.

Map of reported outages, courtesy of Downdetector.

Recently, T-Mobile had an issue with connectivity for LG phones on its network, and it's possible this could potentially be related in some way. That specific issue was resolved on May 23rd, and had entirely different symptoms, with certain LG phones on the carrier network providing an "LG IMS has Stopped" error message, seemingly tied to a change that was rolled out in T-Mobile's network.

Some affected subscribers claim that rebooting their devices fixes the issue.

We've reached out to T-Mobile for more information. The company has yet to acknowledge the outage, though the @T-MobileHelp account has been responding to individual inquiries with offers of DM-based assistance.

Updating...

