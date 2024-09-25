Key Takeaways T-Mobile now routes 988 calls for mental health support to local crisis centers, providing personalized assistance.

Georouting technology is used to connect callers with nearby counselors while keeping locations anonymous.

988 Lifeline provides mental health support via phone, text, chat, or ASL 24/7, not just for individuals but for those helping others too.

Contacting someone during an emergency is critical, which is why many countries worldwide employ an easy to remember three-digit phone number system in order to make it easier to contact the police, ambulance, or other emergency services without much thought or effort. And while you can still contact 911 in case of an emergency, 988 is another number that's just as important, providing those with needs, an easy way to gain mental health support across the United States.

T-Mobile has announced that it's starting to route 998 calls on its network to crisis centers that are more local to the caller. This will allow callers to get the support that they need by connecting with counselors who will be able to provide them with more personal services that are within their location. According to T-Mobile, previous 988 calls would be routed based on the caller's area code, which meant that sometimes callers would be directed to counselors that weren't actually in proximity.

Better support with local help

The carrier worked closely with the US Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) and the Substance Abuse and Mental Health Services Administration (SAMHSA) in order to implement this new solution that would allow callers to connect with service providers that are local to them.

Now, for some, there's going to be concern as to what type of technology is being used to accomplish this. And while geolocation or ELS on Android phones are common ways to obtain this kind of information, both T-Mobile and the 988 Lifeline website state that in order to keep things as anonymous as possible, and alternate solution called georouting is being used in order to connect callers with local crisis centers.

The good thing about georouting is that it doesn't require the caller to provide their exact location, which should provide some peace of mind. Of course, if you need assistance, you can always contact 988 using your phone, text, or even via chat and ASL. The service is available 24 hours a day, seven days a week, and 365 days out of the year.

And this line isn't just for someone that needs to directly reach out and talk, but it can also be used by someone that wants another person to connect with the service as well. So if you feel the need to get in touch for yourself or others, feel free to reach out by dialing 988 or heading to the 988 website to chat and connect with ASL services as well.