Summary T-Mobile may announce price hikes on March 13, 2025, with changes taking effect next month.

Former Sprint customers who migrated to T-Mobile after the 2020 merger could be affected.

The price hike isn't confirmed yet, but reports suggest an official announcement is imminent.

T-Mobile hasn't exactly had the smoothest start to 2025. The company, which brands itself as the "Uncarrier," has recently faced allegations of shady sales tactics and an oppressive workplace environment from its own employees. On top of that, while T-Mobile loves to tout its price lock guarantee, reports surfaced last week suggesting that price hikes could be on the way.

Now, a new report claims that these increases could take effect as soon as this week — possibly even tomorrow.

According to PhoneArena, T-Mobile is expected to announce price increases for some customers on Thursday, March 13, 2025, with changes rolling out as soon as next month. The report states that there is a "widespread sentiment" among T-Mobile employees that a rate hike is imminent, possibly tied to a major Magenta announcement happening this week. Interestingly, details about this announcement briefly appeared on Reddit before being taken down.

So, who will be affected? It looks like this increase could target customers who migrated to T-Mobile after the Sprint merger. According to the report, any customer who transitioned to T-Mobile within two years of the 2020 merger closing could see their monthly bill go up. Unfortunately, there's no word yet on exactly how much prices will increase.

T-Mobile's rough start to 2025 continues with potential price hikes

While T-Mobile has long positioned itself as the carrier that doesn't raise prices, it appears the company is leveraging a loophole in its 2020 Sprint merger agreement to justify the hike. However, if you were a T-Mobile customer before the merger or were already hit by last month's price increases, you might be safe from this round of changes — though nothing is set in stone yet.

There's also speculation that T-Mobile might try to soften the backlash by announcing a free Starlink promo at the same time. A report earlier today suggested that T-Mobile is planning a new deal that would provide one year of free Starlink satellite connectivity to all new customers, and the company is reportedly planning to announce the new promo at the same time tomorrow to counteract the negative press that will come with the price hike.

That said, nothing is officially confirmed for now. While another report from The Mobile Report also suggests a March 13 price hike, T-Mobile hasn't made any announcements yet. We'll make sure to keep you updated as soon as T-Mobile confirms (or denies) the changes.