T-Mobile will give you the new Moto Razr+ for free with a new line By Dylan R. Coyle Published 29 minutes ago Follow Followed Like Thread Link copied to clipboard Related Motorola’s latest Razr lineup has something for everyone, including a new Ultra flagship T-Mobile and Metro pinky swear not to jack up prices for 5 years with new plans Google Fi quietly enables eSIM support for laptops Sign in to your Android Police account Summary T-Mobile offers discounts on Motorola Razr phones for new customers of up to $1,000. T-Mobile customers on specific plans can get up to $600 off a new Moto Razr device. Th