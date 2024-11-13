Key Takeaways T-Mobile may reveal its new Protection 360 HomeTech plan on November 14.

T-Mobile is currently one of the best phone carriers in the US. But this success didn't come overnight, and the wireless carrier has done a great job building its brand over the past 10 years with new services and features, while also providing a variety of perks for its customers. One of those services is Protection 360, which allows customers to have their devices covered no matter what happens to them.

Well, it looks like the brand is going to be taking Protection 360 one step further, with a report from The Mobile Report sharing news of a new tier of service that will be offered called Protection 360 HomeTech. Although T-Mobile has yet to spill the beans on this plan, the news outlet sheds light that this plan should make its debut on November 14.

T-Mobile is once again expanding its offerings

So what sets Protection 360 HomeTech apart from the current Protection 360 plan? Well, this service plan aims to provide coverage for devices that are used outside your T-Mobile plan that are connected to your Wi-Fi network. Now, as you can imagine, this is a pretty broad category that can really encompass a lot of devices that we have in our homes.

As far as how these devices will be covered, well, you're going to get live tech support, along with up to $2,000 of coverage per claim or up to $5,000 in total for all devices over 12 months, just in case devices need to be repaired. The good thing is that you don't need to do anything to have these devices supported. So there apparently won't be a registration process, which should make this plan a bit easier to use.

Protection 360 HomeTech will also include accidental coverage for these devices as well, and there will even be a new app that can help you organize your devices and also make claims when needed as well. As you can imagine, there are deductibles involved here, and they can be as high as $89 per device, which is on top of the $25 monthly fee for Protection 360 HomeTech.

For the most part, this is nothing really new, and we've seen a number of brands offer this type of protection or something similar. But what are your thoughts on something like this from T-Mobile? If you're a current subscriber, is this something that would benefit you? Or is this something that you'll be skipping? Let us know in the comments.