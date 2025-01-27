Summary T-Mobile has appointed Srinivasan Gopalan as its new COO to lead the company's efforts in integrating AI into its operations.

Gopalan's appointment aligns with T-Mobile's "multi-year business and technology transformation plan" announced at its recent Capital Markets Day.

In addition to AI, T-Mobile aims to become more data-driven, focus on digital services, and enhance its 5G network.

T-Mobile has taken "out with the old, in with the new" a little too seriously in 2025. Just a few days ago, in January, it (finally) announced the shutdown of its 2G service, though that's something that competitor mobile carriers did a while ago. To push 2G phone users to upgrade, it also promised to offer a free 5G device replacement.

Today, the company announced the appointment of a new Chief Operating Officer (COO), Srinivasan Gopalan, in the hope of "driving" it towards an AI-heavy future. Other goals include moving towards a more data-driven approach and primarily focusing on the digital front. It's also looking forward to better its 5G service in the future.

T-Mobile is gearing up for more AI

Starting March 1, 2025, Gopalan, previously a member of the Board of Directors for T-Mobile, among several other telecom roles around the world, will officially assume office as the COO of the company. T-Mobile CEO, Mike Sievert, is looking to him to facilitate T-Mobile's inevitable marriage with AI, among a few other things. Sievert is happy about the move's timing because it perfectly coincides with a "multi-year business and technology transformation plan" that the company showcased at its recently-held Capital Markets Day.

T-Mobile and AI have already met before

While continuing "growth and expansion" is still the carrier's overall aim, it couldn't handle the peer pressure and, like countless other companies, gave in to AI's all-encompassing wrath. However, this isn't T-Mobile's first foray into AI.

It previously collaborated with OpenAI to launch IntentCX, a dedicated platform to enhance customer service. It also released DialPad, an AI cloud contact center, with a voicemail pre-recording feature for people like my younger sister who would much rather pre-record a message than nervously talk after the beep. T-Mobile's past AI inclusion has been fairly vanilla though, and it sounds like it's readying itself for a lot more following Gopalan's appointment.

T-Mobile didn't elaborate on what exactly it means by an "AI enabled" company. Let's see how its aim manifests in its future services.