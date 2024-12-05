T-Mobile is probably known best for its cellular service, but over the years, it has expanded its offerings to include 5G internet service for the home and office. And as the year comes to a close, the carrier is announcing three new internet plans with the intent on "shakings things up again."

The company's new 5G internet plans start at just $35 and there are also three different tiers that should be able to satisfy most users. The brand is even touting "Price Lock" guarantees, which may not instill confidence for those that have been keeping up with T-Mobile and some of its issues with raising its rates for cellular plans earlier this year.

New plans for the new year

As far as the details go, T-Mobile is offering three plans: T-Mobile Rely Internet, Amplified Internet, and All-In Internet. When it comes to Rely Internet, it's the cheapest out of the bunch, coming in at just $50 per month or $35 if you have a cellular line with T-Mobile. The plan includes unlimited data, a 5G gateway, and a Price Lock guarantee.

The Amplified plan is a step up from the base plan, and adds "Advanced Cyber Security," where "customers get Safe Browsing to help block malicious links along with Anomaly Detection to help protect connected devices from cybercriminals." Small Business customers are also going to get a mesh access point. As far as pricing, it's just $10 more than the base plan, at $60 per month or $45 if you have an existing T-Mobile line.

The All-In Internet plan is the top choice, for personal users, you get the added perks like free access to Hulu and Paramount+ Essential. It also includes a mesh access point, along with Assurant Personal TechPro. For small business users, you get Assurant Personal TechPro as well, but also get a free subscription to Microsoft 365 with Teams and cloud storage.

T-Mobile is even making this deal even sweeter, hooking customers up with a free TV or offering a $150 prepaid Visa card if you decide to keep the service over two months. For the most part, this seems like a solid offering if you're looking for internet service, but you'll want to read the fine print to make sure it's a fit for you.