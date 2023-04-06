For years, T-Mobile has gifted its customers free streaming access to Major League Baseball, letting fans follow their favorite teams across the 162-game schedule. From Aaron Judge's historic 2022 season to Shohei Ohtani becoming the next Babe Ruth, there's been no shortage of excitement in the league. The carrier has been ramping up its sports partnerships this year, following a deal with MLS, but that certainly doesn't mean it's forgotten about baseball. Today, T-Mobile is announcing a new deal to keep bringing free MLB to subscribers for the next six years.

The deal hooks T-Mobile users up with a year's subscription to MLB.TV (valued at $150) through the T-Mobile Tuesdays app. On top of free baseball, T-Mobile also says its partnership will allow it to work with the league on an automated ball-strike system during certain Minor League Baseball (MiLB) games throughout the season. The idea is to help umpires consistently make the right calls behind the plate, as sometimes it's difficult to differentiate a ball from a strike when the pitch is coming in at over 90 miles per hour. The carrier's also set to sponsor this year's Home Run Derby during the MLB All-Star Week and the Little League Baseball World Series.

Though MLB.TV offers subscribers the chance to watch their favorite teams play, only out-of-market games will be available to stream — for example, New York Yankees fans living in New York City will not be able to use the app to watch those games. For the ones that are available, however, users can pause and rewind as they please, just in case they miss a home run or nasty strikeout from their team. Those who are more interested in watching MiLB will have free access to all the affiliate teams' games in the MLB app.