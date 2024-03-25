Summary T-Mobile is once again offering free MLB.TV access to its customers, a $150 value.

Customers must claim the benefit in a week-long window that is only open from March 26 to April 1.

A new feature, the Secret Baseball Button, allows users to switch between MLB.TV and a fake call display.

When it comes to mobile service providers, you have several options to choose from if you live in the US. While it’s a good idea to prioritize factors, such as cost and service coverage, it may be worth looking into perks. Many carriers now offer giveaways to their customers that can add up to serious savings, and T-Mobile is certainly one of them. The company has been giving its customers free access to MLB.TV for years, and the opportunity is back for the 2024 season.

Beginning on March 26, T-Mobile says that its customers will be able to access its MLB.TV offer through the T-Mobile Tuesdays section of the T-Life app — but you only have through April 1 to claim the benefit. By signing up for the reward, you’ll get access to the MLB subscription, which gives you the ability to watch games via the MLB.TV app during the regular season. Typically, subscribers have to pay $150 for access to the app.

T-Mobile is banking on a button this season

T-Mobile is also throwing in a little gimmick this season called the Secret Baseball Button. This small button can be pressed to toggle back and forth between MLB.TV in your default browser and a mock-up of a video call. The idea is that you could keep the button on your desk at the office, pressing it as needed to pull up the fake video call when your coworkers are nearby. As soon as you’re alone, you can then press the button to restore MLB.TV on your display.

Close

T-Mobile says that it will be accepting contest entries for the button through March 31, and you don’t need to be a customer to participate. Whether or not this entices you to look into the service provider is another matter. However, the savings could be worth it if you’re an annual subscriber to MLB.TV and hunting for a new carrier. T-Mobile recently extended its deal with the league to continue offering the free subscription perk through 2028 (via USA Today). As it turns out, there really may be no better time to sign up with the service provider than now — if baseball is truly your main priority, of course.