Unfortunately, T-Mobile users will no longer get free access to MLS Season Pass, and the Netflix plan now has ads for some users.

While fans can't catch Spring Training with the perk, they'll be able to watch regular season games starting with Opening Day and beyond.

Birds are beginning to chirp, grass is beginning to be cut, and the “pop” of baseballs hitting catchers’ mitts is starting to bellow across the country. It’s spring time, and it’s about to be baseball season. MLB.TV, the all-inclusive way to watch out-of-market games for teams across Major League Baseball, is about to be flooded with new and recurring users, and T-Mobile is certainly helping with that. For close to a decade, T-Mobile has gifted its customers free access to MLB.TV, and we previously reported that was not changing throughout 2028. We now know when you can redeem the 2024 season’s perk: March 26.

Twitter user @FranmilsEyebrow (whose username is a nod to former MLB and current NPB player Franmil Reyes’ unique eyebrows) posted a screenshot of T-Mobile’s MLB.TV perk from T-Mobile Tuesdays and the T Life app (via Phone Arena). In its brief terms and conditions at the bottom, it says that qualified plan holders can sign up for MLB.TV between March 26 and April 2 to receive the free service for the entirety of the 2024 season.

MLB’s Spring Training has already begun, with preseason games occurring most of March in both Arizona and Florida, as has been tradition. Users won’t be able to catch any of that with the perk’s March 26 start date, nor will users be able to watch the first two regular season games of 2024 between the Los Angeles Dodgers and San Diego Padres that will take place in Seoul, South Korea on March 20 and 21. Opening Day and beyond, however, is fair game.

While T-Mobile will continue to give its customers free MLB.TV for the next half-decade, soccer fans in the US weren’t as lucky. Apple TV+’s MLS Season Pass was a big hit for Apple, and T-Mobile users got it free last year. That’s no longer the case this year. Additionally, the T-Mobile Netflix plan is now infested with ads for users not on the highest data plans. Hopefully, MLB.TV remains as accessible as it has always been for T-Mobile users on any data plan, and even for Atlanta Braves fans (Go Phillies).