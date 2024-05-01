Summary Roughly a year ago, T-Mobile announced its plan to purchase Mint Mobile.

The FCC recently approved the deal, and today, the acquisition became official.

T-Mobile will now own Mint and Ultra Mobile, along with Plum.

It has been nearly ten years since T-Mobile started changing its course for the better. At the time, it was struggling to find its place in the wireless market, going against competitors like AT&T, Verizon, and Sprint. Then CEO John Legere debuted the brand's first Un-carrier move, with the aim of relieving real pain points within the industry.

Related Best Mint Mobile phone plans in 2024 Mint Mobile has a wide range of data plans starting as low as $15, plus great deals on the latest handsets

As you can imagine, these Un-carrier events struck a cord with consumers, and really changed the trajectory of the brand, driving customers and increasing subscriber numbers, making it one of the best carriers in 2024. Since then, T-Mobile has made additional moves to stay ahead of its competition.

It acquired Sprint back in 2020, and about a year ago, it also made its bid to purchase Ryan Reynold's Mint Mobile. While the deal was pretty much forgotten by the public, last week, news surfaced that the FCC granted approval of the transaction, and now, T-Mobile has officially announced the successful purchase of Ka’ena Corporation, welcoming Mint, Ultra Mobile, and Plum into its folds.

The deal is finally complete

T-Mobile touts this as a "win-win" for everyone, with customers just getting even more support. When it comes to day-to-day operations, it looks like not much is changing, with each respective brand maintaining its current leadership. And for those curious, Ryan Reynolds will still maintain his role as creative too.

Of course, this wouldn't be a proper acquisition if there weren't some perks involved. T-Mobile has stated that they will have a $15 per month plan available for current and future Mint Mobile customers. Mint and Ultra customers will soon gain access to a scam call screener, making it easier to see which incoming calls are really important.

Mint customers will also get upgrade roaming to Canada, with unlimited talk, text, and 3GB of data included in every plan for free. Ultra customers will also get enhanced roaming features when traveling to Mexico. These are just some of the perks for the time being, and as things settle, you can expect even more changes and improvements to come.

So if you're looking for a low-cost cellular phone plan, now's going to be a great time to join Mint and Ultra. Not only do they have great plans, but they also offer some great phones as well. And for those that are on T-Mobile and are thinking about switching, you might want to check out our comparison of the two brands before you make your decision.