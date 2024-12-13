Summary T-Mobile may offer a $1,000 trade-in deal for iPhones and Samsung phones regardless of condition.

The deal, supposedly launching December 13, applies to both upgrades and new lines, but you’ll need to be on the Go5G Next plan.

With a qualifying trade, you could score a free iPhone 16 Pro or Galaxy S24+ and up to $1,000 off other models in those series.

When you’re upgrading to a new phone, carriers and retailers love to sweeten the deal with trade-in offers. Basically, you hand over your old device (as long as it meets their requirements), and they’ll knock a hefty chunk off the price of a shiny new model. Lately, this has become a major play for companies like AT&T and Verizon, offering top-tier Samsung phones and iPhones with no upfront cost—as long as your trade-in works, even if it’s a little beat up. Now, it looks like T-Mobile is jumping on the bandwagon.

T-Mobile might soon take phones in any condition for its $1,000 trade-in deal, according to The Mobile Report. Expected to launch on December 13, the offer will supposedly cover both upgrades and new lines. However, you’ll need to be on the Go5G Next plan, and only qualifying devices are eligible.

The outlet claims to have seen the promo details, revealing that only the iPhone 16 and Galaxy S24 series will qualify at launch. For the $1,000 “any condition” trade-in credit, you’ll need to hand over an older flagship, such as a Galaxy S22 Ultra or newer, or an iPhone 13 or later.

With a qualifying trade and the Go5G Next plan, you could grab an iPhone 16 Pro or Galaxy S24+ for free. Plus, you’ll get up to $1,000 off any other model in the iPhone 16 or Galaxy S24 lineup.

Other models qualify too, but the trade-in value is lower

Furthermore, you can get $830 or $415 off any iPhone 16 or $500 off a Galaxy S24 with other models. If you’re on a Go5G Next segmented plan like 55+, Military, or First Responder, you’re still in luck—damaged trade-ins can fetch up to $800. That’s plenty to snag a free iPhone 16 or Galaxy S24.

While the source behind this information is known for being reliable, it’s worth keeping in mind that T-Mobile hasn’t officially confirmed it yet. So, it’s smart to take this with a grain of salt until the official word comes out.