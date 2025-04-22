Summary T-Mobile now guarantees it won't raise its or Metro's subscription prices for five years once you're locked in.

Several new T-Mobile and Metro plans include added perks at slightly reduced prices.

There's no guarantee that minor fees won't increase, but the un-carrier is surely aware of how much that frustrates longtime customers.

Nobody likes a bait-and-switch, especially when it comes to something as critical as your phone bill. Amid rising overall costs of living, consumers are paying closer attention than ever to their monthly payments. As Verizon improves perks and promises a three-year price lock to try and stop the bleeding, T-Mobile and its prepaid brand, Metro, are following suit with a slate of new plans ai