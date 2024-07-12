Summary T-Mobile's new T Life app is prompting some ad blockers to work overtime, reportedly blocking over 50k ads in 24 hours.

It's believed that blocking ads causes the app to continually try to load the ads despite the severed connection, potentially impacting battery life.

T-Mobile moved its beloved T-Mobile Tuesdays to the new T Life app earlier this year, but its reception has not been as warm as its predecessor's.

T-Mobile has done a lot of work to get us to view it as an "un-carrier" and separate itself out from the pack. It still claims to offer less binding mobile service agreements than other US carriers, and it continues to pride itself on putting the customer first. That being said, it seems that some of the ways T-Mobile is doing this aren't all what they immediately seem. For example, the T Life app was recently rolled out as a part of the T-Mobile Tuesdays rewards program rebranding. However, mobile users are finding that it may not be worth the touted benefits.

As noted by some on Reddit who have started using the T Life app, the software seems to be prompting ad blockers to work overtime (via Phone Arena). According to a screenshot posted by one person, the AdGuard app blocked more than 54,000 ads pushed out by the T Life app in a 24-hour span. In addition, 187 tracker requests were made by T-Mobile's app. Another user chimed in and said that the constant blocking was enough to also drain a device's battery, as it appears that blocking the initial ad request sends the app into a spiral where it keeps retrying the connection.

The rebranding of T-Mobile Tuesdays may have been an omen

T-Mobile Tuesdays was perhaps one of the most beloved perks of being a customer. The program offered a rolling series of rewards ranging from concert tickets to streaming packages. When the company began rebranding it as T Life back in January, it seemed like only more benefits would follow. However, this recent discovery by mobile users is undoubtedly a drawback that may have customers reconsidering the app altogether.

Signs of ads emerging on the T Life app were first spotted back in the spring. It started as a single advertisement housed in the Status tab of the app, and T-Mobile did not immediately disclose why it had begun rolling out ads. That being said, the T-Mobile Tuesdays app featured ads, meaning this move wasn't entirely unprecedented. As the mobile carrier's presence in the US market continues to grow, these changes are beginning to raise eyebrows – especially as they begin to have a more obvious impact on the user experience.