T-Mobile's customers woke up to unpleasant surprises last month when the carrier announced an increase on most of its plans — with no prior notice, just a text message. Affected customers initially got the information via text, revealing the hike on certain legacy plans. This did not sit well with many customers, especially those with the Price Lock guarantee who believed that T-Mobile was violating the agreement. Hence, many said they would be filing a complaint with the FCC.

T-Mobile is now taking steps to address the concerns of customers who believe the carrier is not playing fair. A Reddit user posted a copy of the letter they received from T-Mobile after filing an FCC complaint. In the letter dated June 4, 2024, the telecommunication company provided detailed answers to the questions about the Un-contract and Price Lock agreements, showing that they are listening to customer feedback (via The Mobile Report).

According to the written response, T-Mobile clarified its promise under the Un-Contract agreement. If there is a price change and customers choose to leave as a result, T-Mobile will pay the customers' final month's recurring service charge. However, there are some conditions. The carrier will only pay the final month's bill if the customers give notice within 60 days. Also, the company emphasized that qualified service users must have activated eligible plans between January 5, 2017, and April 27, 2022, ensuring that you are fully aware of the terms of the agreement.

Price Lock 1.0 vs. Price Lock 2.0

Speaking on the Price Lock guarantee, T-Mobile noted that people who activated a qualifying plan on the agreement between April 28, 2022, and January 17, 2024, are safe from the price hike. The letter specified that this category of customers "would not be subject to a price increase, so long as the account remained in good standing and the customer remained on the qualifying rate plan." This means other users under the Price Lock agreement outside the stated dates are still subject to the increase but can cancel their plans if T-Mobile raises prices.

Online communities have tagged the old and new versions of T-Mobile's price lock as Price Lock 1.0 and Price Lock 2.0, respectively. You just need to know which group you belong to, depending on the start date of your contact.

Additionally, the US carrier reiterated costs and inflation as the reason behind the price change. Does that mean the plan prices will continue to rise as inflation lingers? Only time will tell, but the signals T-Mobile is sending with this rate hike don't inspire confidence that it will be the last.

