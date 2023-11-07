New smartphones are launched every so often with updated features and capabilities. If you like keeping up with the latest tech, having to wait two years or more for your contract to end so that you can upgrade your device can be frustrating. That's where T-Mobile's JUMP! program comes into play.

Whether you want to upgrade to a new gaming smartphone or one with superior photography capabilities, T-Mobile's JUMP! subscription may be what you're looking for. Below, we explore what this T-Mobile plan offers.

What is the T-Mobile JUMP! program?

JUMP! is a program offered by T-Mobile that allows customers to upgrade their smartphones more often. When you want a device with a bigger screen, more memory, or a better camera, you can trade in your current (eligible) device and upgrade to one of T-Mobile's new phones with this program.

The first version of T-Mobile JUMP! was designed for people who wanted to upgrade their devices at least twice a year. The current version of this program removed restrictions on wait times or limits. However, you should have paid off at least half of your device's cost before upgrading.

JUMP! is part of T-Mobile's Protection<360> coverage, which includes McAfee protection, which is great for spotting and removing viruses and malware from your device, and AppleCare, which comes in handy if your device is lost, stolen, or damaged. These free inclusions are great perks and can save money if your device is damaged while on the program.

How JUMP! works

When you sign up for JUMP!, you need to pay a monthly fee that goes toward covering the cost of the program. In turn, you're given the option of updating your phone as soon as you've paid off at least 50% of your phone's original price. T-Mobile, in this case, pays off the balance you owe on your current phone. You also don't have to pay an early contract termination fee to get a new device with the JUMP! program.

So, for example, with this plan, you might purchase a $360 phone and choose to pay it off over 24 months at $15 a month, not including the JUMP! program fee. After 12 months, you would have paid off $180, and you'd be eligible for an upgrade. Depending on the condition of your old device at the time of the trade-in, you may receive a certain credit, which you can use to cover some of the cost of the new device.

JUMP! program eligibility

T-Mobile's JUMP! allows users to upgrade their smartphones more frequently while avoiding contract restrictions. There are eligibility requirements you need to meet before you can sign up for this program. Here's a quick look at the requirements:

You have a current wireless service plan from T-Mobile. If you don't have one, you can sign up for a new plan before you enroll in the JUMP! program.

You purchased the device from T-Mobile under the EIP agreement.

Not all devices are available for trade-ins under the JUMP! program. However, this program covers most new phones and tablets.

The IMEI of the device you want to trade matches what's mentioned in the EIP agreement.

Your current device is damage-free at the time of the trade-in.

You paid off at least 50% of the device's cost.

Trade-in and evaluation process

You can trade in your eligible device at a participating T-Mobile store. An authorized T-Mobile representative can determine if your device is in working order and if you're eligible to trade in your device under the program.

If your device doesn't pass the check, you may have to file a claim for a replacement device. After T-Mobile approves the claim and you pay the deductible, you can proceed with the upgrade.

How to cancel T-Mobile JUMP!

You can cancel your JUMP! subscription at any time. To do so, mail a cancellation request to T-Mobile or contact customer service. You may need to settle any balance payments that you owe under the program before the cancellation. Also, if you cancel your T-Mobile service anytime for any reason, your participation in the JUMP! program automatically ceases.

What is JUMP! On Demand?

T-Mobile also offers a JUMP! On Demand (JOD) program, which varies slightly from the JUMP! program. The JOD program has an 18-month lease agreement. Under this plan, you can change your leased device every 30 days.

Given that you're leasing the device and not owning it, the monthly payments are lower. If you enjoyed using a certain device you leased, you can choose to purchase it later for the full retail price.

Unlike the JUMP! program, JOD doesn't come with the built-in Protection<360> cover. However, you can add it within 14 days of activating the JOD program. At the end of the 18-month lease period, you can either turn in your device and close the agreement or keep the device and pay the Purchase Option Price.

Is JUMP! the right choice?

If you aren't looking to own a device at the cheapest price and want to test out new smartphones often, T-Mobile's JUMP! is a great option. In addition to being able to upgrade your phone every year (or earlier if you manage to pay off 50% of the cost in advance), you may benefit from the phone protection services that come with the program.

What's more, you won't have to put up your used phone for sale online or find a buyer offline. All you do is hand over your phone at the nearest T-Mobile store and walk out with a new one.