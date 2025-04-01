Summary T-Mobile is diving further into home internet service, expanding its network through acquisitions.

The brand recently purchased home internet provider Lumos, in partnership with investment group EQT.

T-Mobile has heavy investment plans over the next few years to bolster its fiber network.

T-Mobile is best known as the wireless carrier that really changed the industry with its Un-carrier movement. But that was over a decade ago and things have changed quite a bit since then, with the brand being led by new people, and making moves in new directions.

With that said, T-Mobile has done a pretty good job of expanding its mobile network offerings with acquisitions like Mint. But where it really seems to be focused on recently is its home internet service. The brand has been slowly expanding, while also purchasing smaller fiber providers as well.

T-Mobile is looking to expand quickly

Most recently, the brand purchased Metronet in the summer of 2024, and now it looks like it's making another acquisition, bringing fiber internet provider Lumos into its fold. Much like its previous purchase, T-Mobile is partnering with an investment group, EQT, in order to make this happen.

Once the sale is complete, current Lumos customers, which include 475,000 homes, will become T-Mobile customers. While it's unclear whether prices will change, T-Mobile is committed to offering new Lumos customers the same benefits that all T-Mobile customers currently receive.

That means Lumos customers will be able to access new perks like freebies that come with T-Mobile Tuesdays through the brand's T-Life app. As stated before, T-Mobile is heavily investing in its home internet network, utilizing its 5G and fiber networks to provide service to more areas and more homes.

So far, it looks like the strategy is working, with the brand seeing an increase in customers for the year. Of course, not everything is going well with T-Mobile, with the brand seeing a lot of pushback for its recent price increases. This is all happening despite having guarantees in place that ensured customers that things like this wouldn't happen.

Customers are now being told that this is all within the rules, but some folks are fighting it. Again, T-Mobile is changing, and it's not clear where things will land in the next couple of years. Hopefully, the carrier can retain some of its previous energy, or if not, there are at least more affordable options available by going through MVNOs.