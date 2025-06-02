Summary T-Mobile's satellite texting service is now rolling out in beta to non-T-Mobile subscribers, with AT&T users reporting receiving invitations.

The beta provides free satellite texting via a temporary T-Mobile eSIM, which also grants access to T-Mobile's 5G network (including 50GB of data and unlimited texts) and T-Mobile perks for 90 days.

Currently, the satellite service only supports text messaging, with plans to add data and voice capabilities in the future; the included 50GB of data is for use on T-Mobile's regular network.

Among the big three US carriers, T-Mobile is leading the satellite race.

The carrier direct-to-cell service has already been battle tested. In October, when Hurricane Milton devastated Florida, T-Mobile and Starlink enabled their satellite-based texting service for all T-Mobile users in the affected areas. Subsequently, in January this year, the service was switched on again for wildfire-stricken Los Angeles.