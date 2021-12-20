Using two-factor authentication (2FA) can be an effective way to reduce your chance of falling victim to scams, privacy breaches, or any manner of hacks. However, even that isn't completely secure, especially if you use your phone number to receive 2FA codes — hackers have resorted to SIM swapping, which tricks carrier reps into fraudulently transferring phone numbers to a hacker-controlled SIM. Thankfully, T-Mobile is making that a little more difficult with a new policy that kicked in earlier this month.

According to an internal carrier notice shared by T-Mo Report, changing a SIM card will now require verification over SMS or approval from two carrier employees, which is a departure from the previous policy that allowed a manager alone to do an override.

The idea is presumably that it should be more difficult for even a smooth-talking hacker to trick not one, but two employees, but it's difficult to say whether that will actually be as effective a deterrent as it sounds. After all, a manager's opinion (with the authority they have) could influence the decision of the second employee.

This development comes shortly after the FCC announced it has begun drafting rules against SIM swapping and port-out fraud and should surely be a welcome change for customers, some of whom have already incurred significant monetary losses—the T-Mobile subreddit is chock-a-block with customer complaints about SIM-swap attacks.

