Summary T-Mobile is increasing prices on legacy plans due to rising costs, affecting Simple Choice, ONE, and other users starting next month.

The new rates, between $2 to $5 per line, will take effect on June 5, 2024, with text messages informing customers of the changes.

Customers with Price Lock guarantees are exempt from the price adjustments, as others express dissatisfaction and consider switching carriers.

Following rumors about price changes, T-Mobile has confirmed that users will start paying more for specific legacy plans. This affects customers on both new and old plans, and more people are beginning to confirm the development. Users of Simple Choice, ONE, and other plans will have to pay more beginning next month.

T-Mobile explained the reason for the price adjustments in a recent tweet (via The Mobile Report). According to the mobile telecommunication company, there is a need to increase prices "to respond to rising costs." Hence, affected customers are beginning to receive text messages informing them of the new price differences in their current plans. The new plan rate will take effect from June 5, 2024, per the text. T-Mobile is adding between $2 to $5 per line, meaning customers with multiple accounts will see significant rises to their monthly phone bills.

In the text message, T-Mobile specifies the additional amount for each user and also includes the price change for connected devices. Unfortunately, customers have a short time to prepare financially for the imposed change.

Concerned customers cite T-Mobile's 'Un-Contract' guarantee

Despite T-Mobile's assurance that it will continue to offer value for every dollar users spend, its service users have started expressing their dissatisfaction with the alteration. Some are questioning why a grandfathered plan should be affected, while more are threatening to migrate to alternative service providers.

More T-Mobile users are beginning to refer to the company's 2017 commitment tagged the Un-Contract promise, which was designed to protect existing customers from sudden bill increases. The company later replaced the program with a Price Lock guarantee and customers with Price Lock, as of today, are not affected by the new price changes. T-Mobile revealed the exception in response to a customer's query on X.

It appears T-Mobile customers have had a bit to deal with since last year. The company said in 2023 that legacy Sprint SIMs would stop working on T-Mobile, which stirred concerns among users. Customers now have to suddenly increase their phone bill budget from next month. The development, which also affects some business plans, is gradually unfolding as not all customers on affected plans have received a text message.

Thanks: Moshe