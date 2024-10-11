Key Takeaways Some T-Mobile home internet customers are facing connection issues due to a bad firmware update.

Users are experiencing disconnections during gaming or VPN usage.

There is no timeline for a fix. But users can consider swapping out their gateway at a T-Mobile store for a potential solution.

Being able to go online and have a smooth and uninterrupted experience is really something that many of us take for granted. If you've never been in a situation where your internet speeds are terrible or your connection is spotty, consider yourself lucky because it's an absolute nightmare when you're trying to get work done or just trying to blow off some steam with some online gaming or streaming entertainment.

There isn't a solution yet, but T-Mobile knows that there's a problem

And while service with T-Mobile is generally pretty good, it appears that some home internet customers are now experiencing a huge problem, with their internet connection not being consistent in certain scenarios. Now, these new reports aren't because of bad service, but instead are the result of a bad firmware update that hit some gateways towards the end of last month.

As a result, the update is now causing the internet to disconnect when users are playing games or using VPNs. Many are reporting the issues that they are experiencing on Reddit, chiming in about the problem, and why this issue is occurring (via The Mobile Report). Users on Reddit have narrowed it down to Sercomm G4SE model gateways that have been updated to firmware version 1.03.19.

As far as what to look for in order to confirm this issue, you can head into the firmware section of the gateway and check to see what firmware version your gateway is running. If you see this firmware number, then there's a good chance that you're not going to get the best experience when playing games, using VPNs, or chat services.

And since there is no current timeline for a fix, we can assume that, since the carrier is aware of the issue, that it's working on something. Of course, it's unclear when this is going to happen, so if you're looking for a solution now, you can always try swapping out the gateway at a local T-Mobile store. Mind you, you'll want to check the firmware version at the store if you're getting the same model as a replacement.