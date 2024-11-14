Key Takeaways T-Mobile offers home internet backup plans for a continuous connection.

Having an internet outage can be a huge deal if you're someone that relies on it for daily use, whether it's for work or entertainment. And the Chrome Dino game can only take you so far once it has been out for more than a few minutes. Of course, there are alternatives for when your internet goes down, like using your phone as a 5G hotspot.

But what if you need something a little more reliable and robust? That's where T-Mobile's internet backup plan comes into play, providing several days of internet connection for all your connected devices. T-Mobile 5G internet service is already used by many as a primary source of internet, so having it as a backup could be a real lifesaver.

Free data for when you need it most

This is especially true if you're located in an area that often has interruptions of service from your main provider do to weak lines or weather changes. And while it typically does cost $20 per month, it looks like T-Mobile is giving away service to some subscribers.

The news comes from PhoneArena, sharing that the wireless carrier is now giving away passes that will offer an additional 130GB of data or three days of use, whichever comes first (via TmoNews). This is great if you're a heavy user and tend to lose service but really need to get a lot of stuff done.

Users that sign up for the home internet back up plan, or that have already signed up, will get three of these passes per year. So that means you'll have three times a year when you'll be able to get an additional 130GB of data per outage, which doubles the standard allotment.

Of course, you can always sign up for service through T-Mobile if you're interested, or head to your local store. While it might not seem like something you need, we've all been there when the internet cuts out, and you're left without a connection. This could be an affordable solution, especially at just $20 per month.