There's a reason why T-Mobile is one of the best wireless carriers in the US, offering excellent 5G coverage, some of the best smartphones, and a wide variety of plans to suit nearly every budget. Over the years, the brand has leveraged its powerful network to branch out and provide different kinds of services, with one of them being 5G home internet. The service is a great option for someone that needs home internet service that's affordable, and it's also a great option if you're in an area that doesn't have reliable internet service from traditional providers.

At $50 per month, it's really hard to complain with what you get, and while it's not for everyone, it's still a pretty good option if it's available in your location. Of course, there are limitations to the service, and it now looks like T-Mobile is ready to impose a new change that could greatly affect some of its more active users. The news comes from The Mobile Report, citing an internal document that shows that the carrier is going to begin imposing a new change in its Fair use Agreement that will limit all of its subscribers to just 1.2TB of use before they experience slower speeds for the duration of the billing cycle.

Not all customers will feel the throttling

Now, if you're a current customer, and you're panicking, there are some key details that really stand out in the internal memo that are important. First, it states that not all customers that go above the 1.2TB threshold will experience throttled internet speeds. It seems like T-Mobile may be targeting those that "abuse" the data limits, so if you're not using a monstrous amount of bandwidth, chances are, you're going to be okay.

Second, it looks like there are also many other factors that will come into play, like location, usage type, hours of the day, and also network congestion. After all, the main goal of this change is so that the carrier can maintain great service for all its customers. Personally, I think I use a lot of data and I manage to top out at around 800GB per month, and that's on the higher side of my usage. If you're curious about your data usage, you can always check using the T-Mobile app.

Just to be clear here, there isn't a data cap that the carrier is imposing, you're simply going to see reduced speeds during peak use if you're a heavy data user. And even then, there is the chance that you won't see any restrictions at all. If you're one of those that are affected by the change, the carrier will send out a notification using text, email or even mail. What are your thoughts on this change? Does it affect you? Let us know in the comments below.