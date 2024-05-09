Summary T-Mobile is cracking down on customers using a loophole to get free internet while traveling.

The launch of T-Mobile's new Away plan for paid internet connectivity has been delayed.

It's unclear if T-Mobile will continue with address verification and throttling for 5G internet users.

Whether you frequently travel for work or leisure, you know how frustrating it can be to arrive at your destination, only to find a lack of connectivity. For a while, T-Mobile home internet customers have been able to leverage a loophole and tap into the service while traveling. Now, the company has caught onto the tactic, and we've since heard rumblings that the carrier would soon crack down on customers. As an alternative, it has developed a new internet plan for those who want connectivity on the go, but its launch has ground to a halt.

According to an internal document obtained by The Mobile Report, T-Mobile encountered an issue during the final phase of testing its new Away plan, designed to give customers a paid internet connectivity option. Specifically, the customer experience did not appear to be meeting the company’s “high bar,” and the plan will be delayed until the situation improves.

Confusion surrounding T-Mobile's Away plans

As seen in the leaked internal document, it seems that T-Mobile intends to launch two variations of its Away plan – Home Internet and Home Internet Plus. Those who qualify for the Home Internet Away plan would likely also qualify for standard Home Internet from the provider, which is unlimited. This somewhat defeats the purpose, assuming the standard plan is cheaper, and it highlights the fact that the only people who may benefit from the Away plan are frequent travelers.

It's unclear if these are the issues that prompted T-Mobile to delay the launch of its Away plan. Originally, an internal memo suggested that the company was preparing to start its crackdown on traveling 5G internet users on April 28. This was going to be done through the verification of home addresses, and offenders were set to be penalized by means of throttling. As of now, there has not been a new launch date confirmed for the upcoming Away plans. It’s possible that T-Mobile could be rethinking its strategy for tackling the existing loophole. Until then, customers who rely on leveraging it might want to start developing a new tactic.