Summary T-Mobile offers 5G home internet, but is reportedly cracking down on using it on the go by verifying addresses.

The 5G home internet gateways used by T-Mobile have always had GPS connectivity, but the company hasn't enforced any address restrictions before now.

Home internet customers may also face throttling based on usage, location, and network congestion.

While many people immediately associate T-Mobile with its mobile phone service, the company offers more than just connectivity for these devices. The service provider has entered the home internet arena, too, with its own 5G option. Because this home internet service runs on 5G, however, some customers have been tempted to make the most of their connection while on the go. Now, T-Mobile is supposedly looking to crack down on these customers with a Netflix-like move.

Per documents that were obtained by The Mobile Report, the mobile service provider will soon force customers to verify their gateway location to ensure home internet service is not being used elsewhere. Specifically, addresses will be vetted to make sure customers aren’t gaming the system. The document claims that the move is necessary to ensure all regions can maintain their network capacity.

The fine print of T-Mobile home internet service

While this may seem like an excessive or complex move by T-Mobile, the 5G home internet service has always featured integrated GPS – it has just been dormant until now. Unless you change the address on your account, you will no longer be able to take advantage of the loophole beginning on May 8. As alternatives, T-Mobile has rolled out its Home Internet Plus and Away plans, but the bottom line is using your 5G home internet on the go is no longer free.

For some, the mobile service provider has been a cost-friendly option for home internet, too. However, these customers may soon pay the price in a different way – throttling. A leaked document from T-Mobile indicates that many home internet customers may soon experience throttling, depending on how much they use on a regular basis. Other factors that could impact whether a customer is throttled include location, time of day, and regional network congestion. Data usage statistics can be found in the T-Mobile app to mitigate the issue, but this should prompt customers to question whether it should be a problem at all. Given the money required to receive the service, it’s worth considering this factor before deciding whether T-Mobile should be your internet provider of choice.