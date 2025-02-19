Summary
- T-Mobile's MLS Season Pass on US promotion is now live.
- You can sign up using the T-Life app.
- Remember to cancel the service ahead of the 2026 season so you don't get charged.
While the competition is pretty fierce in the US when it comes to wireless carriers, T-Mobile stands at the top of our list, offering reliable service with fantastic speeds at great prices. The carrier manages to take things a step further, offering some of the best perks, providing additional value with freebies and discounts on products and services you can actually use.
Perhaps some of the most popular of these perks are the subscriptions that T-Mobile offers throughout the year, providing sports enthusiasts free access to some of the top streaming services available. With that said, it's now time to sign up for T-Mobile's MLS Season Pass on Us, which means you'll get to enjoy Major League Soccer matches on Apple TV without paying a cent (via TmoNews).